Kathy Manning wins Democratic primary, will face Ted Budd for 13th congressional district in November

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Kathy Manning won the Democratic primary election Tuesday night against Adam Coker.

Manning won with 70.14 percent of the vote to Coker’s 29.86 percent of the vote.

Manning will now face Republican Tedd Budd for the 13th congressional district seat in November.

Manning is a lawyer and philanthropist with a degree from Harvard University who is proud of how that has allowed her to people in and around the 13th district.

“I’ve worked with people across the community to improve access to early childhood education with the United Way,” she told FOX8 recently. “I have worked for many years on projects downtown to spur economic development to make sure that our community is vibrant and can attract the new businesses we need to bring the good jobs people in this community need.”