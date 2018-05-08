× Here’s what you need to know for Election Day

Tuesday is Election Day in North Carolina and voters across the state will decide who will hold local offices, represent them in Raleigh and in Congress.

Today is the Primary Election which means some candidates will also take on opponents in the General Election on Nov. 6. Other races, though, will be decided today.

The polls are open from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. tonight and there are big races in Guilford, Randolph, and Davidson counties.

But before taking to the polls, you need to be sure you’re registered to vote and know the location of your polling place.

Click here for more information on elections in North Carolina.