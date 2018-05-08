× Greg Seabolt will face Eric Hicks to be Randolph County sheriff in November; Robert Graves out

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — There will be a new sheriff in Randolph County.

With all 22 precincts reporting, Greg Seabolt narrowly defeated incumbent Robert Graves in the Republican primary on Tuesday night — 6,523 votes to 6,278 votes.

In the Libertarian primary, Eric Hicks defeated Adam Brooks — 264 votes to 38 votes.

Seabolt is a retired North Carolina Highway Patrol trooper who is seeking his first term in office.

Hicks is running as a Libertarian, although he has said he does not hold that party’s values. He says he filed as a Libertarian to make it to the general election. Hicks is a former Thomasville police officer who ran for sheriff against Maynard Reid in 2014.

Graves was appointed two years ago after Reid died.