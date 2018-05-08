Gjizselle is looking for a Forever Family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gjizselle is a seven-year-old girl looking for a forever family.

She looks to play outdoors and loves to swim.

Her social worker Debby Olavarria said that she would bring joy and a smile to a family that is willing to love her and support her special needs.

“Any family that would like to meet her where she is. Not put expectations on her that she is not quite ready to meet yet. And just love her; she is a very lovable child,” Olavarria said.

