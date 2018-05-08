× Former Forsyth County school volunteer indicted on allegations that she had sex with student

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A Forsyth County grand jury indicted a Kernersville woman on charges that she had sex with a male student while working as a volunteer at East Forsyth High School.

Jennifer Anne Pike, 43, of Leston Gilbert Drive, was indicted on three counts of felony sexual activity with a student and two counts of indecent liberties with a student, according to court records.

Pike had been working as a volunteer at East Forsyth High School.

The indictments allege that Pike sexually abused the student between January and August of last year.

