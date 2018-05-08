Deputy killed after responding to dispute over cat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE PLACID, Fla. -- A Florida sheriff’s deputy died Monday afternoon, just one day after being shot in the head while responding to a dispute over a cat, WPEC reports.

Deputy William Gentry was shot around 8 p.m. Sunday while responding to a dispute between neighbors over a cat that had been fatally shot.

Gentry went to a home in Lake Placid to speak with the woman who owned the cat. While there, he was asked to speak to 69-year-old Joseph Edward Ables, who the owner believed had shot her cat.

When Gentry made contact with Ables, he was shot in the head.

“Then we heard ‘bam-bam bam-bam, we all knew, he just killed the cop,” said Brenda Lee, who lived in the neighborhood.

Gentry was taken to a hospital where he died around 1:10 p.m. Monday. He was a nine-year veteran with the Highland County Sheriff's Office.

Ables was arrested and faces charges of first-degree murder, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, resisting an officer with violence, tampering with evidence and violation of probation.