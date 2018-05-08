× Deputies involved in fatal Alamance County shooting identified

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The three deputies involved in a fatal shooting in Alamance County last week have been identified, according to an Alamance County Sheriff’s Office press release.

The deputies have been identified as Justin Vaughn, Hilario Barron and Caleb Kirby.

The shooting happened at about 11:15 p.m. on May 2 at a home on Oak Grove Church Road after two Alamance County deputies and one detective responded to a disturbance call.

Arriving deputies repeatedly told the suspect, identified as 48-year-old Billy Carson Pike Jr., to stand down. At some point, he fired at least one shotgun round and the deputies returned fire, killing him.

The deputies were not injured during the shooting.

All of them were placed on administrative leave while the SBI unit investigates the situation.