Crump defeats Reese in Democratic primary for Guilford County district attorney, will run unopposed in November

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- For the first time in the history of Guilford County, there will be a female district attorney.

Avery Crump defeated Stephanie Reese in the Democratic primary for Guilford County district attorney Tuesday night.

Crump spent 11 years as an assistant district attorney and followed that with nine years as a district court judge.

Crump will also be the first African-American to serve as Guilford County district attorney.

Because no one from any other political party is running for Guilford County district attorney, Crump will run unopposed in November.