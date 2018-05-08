× Carolina Hurricanes name Rod Brind’Amour as head coach

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday announced that Rod Brind’Amour will be the team’s new head coach.

Also on Tuesday, the team announced that Don Waddell will officially serve as president and general manager.

“Rod is the greatest leader in the history of this franchise, and has earned the opportunity to take charge of our locker room,” Waddell said in a statement on the team’s official website. “We spoke to a number of candidates for this position, but our conversations with staff and players consistently returned to the same person. Rod’s fresh ideas, ability to motivate and understanding of what it takes to bring a championship to Raleigh will help our young team take the next step toward competing to bring the Cup back to North Carolina.”

Brind’Amour, 47, has severed as the Hurricanes’ assistant coach for the past seven season.

Brind’Amour officially retired as a player on June 30, 2010, following a career of more than 20 NHL seasons with the St. Louis Blues, Philadelphia Flyers and Carolina Hurricanes.

Brind’Amour won a Stanley Cup championship as a player in 2006 with the Hurricanes.