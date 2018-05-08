‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted after allegedly killing woman, prompting hours-long standoff at High Point home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Police are searching for a man who they say fatally shot a woman and prompted an hours-long standoff at a home in High Point, according to a High Point police press release.

Police were called to a domestic situation at 8:18 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Blain Street. Arriving officers found 33-year-old Elizabeth L. Smith outside the home with her two children, ages 3 and 9.

When two officers approached the home, 30-year-old Alvin Nathanael Smith shot the woman several times before going back inside.

The two officers were able to move the children to safety and provide aid to Elizabeth Smith. She was taken to Moses Cone Memorial Hospital where she later died.

Officers believed Alvin Smith was still inside the home, so they surrounded the residence and negotiators were called to the scene.

At about 4 a.m., the High Point Tactical Team searched the home and determined that Smith was no longer inside.

The 30-year-old is wanted by High Point police on a warrant for first-degree murder. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 889-4000.