WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- An ambulance was involved in a three-vehicle crash in Winston-Salem Tuesday evening.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Peters Creek and Silas Creek parkways.

The ambulance was running with its lights and siren on going to a call when the crash happened.

Two EMS personnel were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

It is unclear who was at fault in the crash.

