KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A train and a tractor-trailer were involved in a crash in Kernersville Monday afternoon, according to Forsyth County dispatch.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. at 829 Graves St., where the entrance to Best Logistics Group crosses the train tracks.

The driver of the tractor-trailer had minor injuries.

Authorities are working to determine how the crash happened.

36.116598 -80.054966