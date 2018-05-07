× South Carolina parents charged in death of 2-year-old son

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A South Carolina mother and father have been charged in the death of their two-year-old son, according to WSOC.

Bruce Williams and LaKesheia Jackson were initially charged with unlawful conduct toward a child.

Now, Jackson is charged with homicide by child neglect. Williams is charged with homicide by child abuse and murder “for using physical force on the victim that he knew would likely cause death given the victim’s fragile condition.”

Officers responded just before 10 a.m. Tuesday to a home in Rock Hill after getting a call about the 2-year-old who wasn’t breathing.

Paramedics and firefighters were already at the home, and officers were told that the medical emergency began while the boy was with his mother and father.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

Arrest warrants claim that both Williams and Jackson withheld medical attention from the child when he was in distress.

Police have not released the boy’s name. Williams and Jackson are being held without bond.