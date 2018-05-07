Pro Bowl running back CJ Anderson signs with Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Pro Bowl running back CJ Anderson has signed with the Carolina Panthers, Anderson confirmed Monday afternoon on Twitter.

Anderson spent his first five seasons in the NFL with the Denver Broncos, winning a Super Bowl in Super Bowl 50 against the Panthers.

Over five seasons, Anderson rushed for 3,051 yards, including 1,007 yards in 2017.

Anderson was selected for the Pro Bowl after the 2014 season.

Anderson played college football first at Laney College and later at Cal Berkeley, going undrafted in 2013.