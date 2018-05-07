Pistol-packing grandma shoots home intruder: ‘Kill him before he kills me’

PHILADELPHIA — A 70-year-old woman took matters into her own hands Saturday morning when she shot an intruder who broke into her Philadelphia home, WTXF reports.

Maxine Thompson was sleeping around 4:30 a.m. when she was awoken by the noises of glass breaking and footsteps inside her home.

“First I thought I was dreaming and then I looked out the window, outside. I was still hearing the banging, banging, banging, so I yelled to whoever, ‘Who’s that on my door? Get off my door, get off my door,’” Thompson explained.

After the intruder kept going, she grabbed her late mother’s handgun and shot at the suspect.

“I shot at him. He turned around and he ran and when he ran, I ran down the steps behind him and shot at him some more,” Thompson said. “Kill him before he kills me. That’s what was going through my mind.”

The ordeal lasted about 10 minutes. The suspect ran to a nearby car wash and called police to report that he had been shot.

The 43-year-old man was taken to a local hospital where he was arrested and charged in the home invasion.

“I hope I taught him and the rest of them a lesson. Stay the hell out of people’s houses,” Thompson said.