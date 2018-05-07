No suspect found after 1 shot, hours-long standoff in home on Blain Street in High Point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- No suspect has been found after one person was shot inside a home in High Point Monday night, according to High Point police Lt. Curtis Cheeks.

Police were initially called to a domestic situation at 7:43 p.m. in the 1800 block of Blain Street, according to High Point police dispatchers. The incident later turned into a shots fired call.

Guilford County EMS said they were called to the location at 8:28 p.m.

Cheeks said police were able to get the person who was shot, identified only as a female, out of the house. She was taken to a hospital for treatment and there is no word on her condition.

The suspect was said to be barricaded inside the home for several hours but High Point police announced Tuesday morning that the suspect was not found during a search of the home.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 889-4000.

NEW: High Point Police still on Blaine Street this morning, but they have just told us they have searched the home and the suspect is not inside. pic.twitter.com/m5AhC9cOmH — Kelsey Fabian (@KelseyFabian) May 8, 2018

Residence on Blain has has been searched, suspect was not inside. A search warrant will be conducted for evidence. Press release (with more details) and media inquiries will be handled at the police department. #HPPD pic.twitter.com/YonAssTnuc — HighPoint(NC)Police (@HighPointPolice) May 8, 2018

