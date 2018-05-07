Interstate 85 southbound closed in Davidson County, one person killed

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A traffic crash has shut down southbound Interstate 85 in Davidson County Monday morning.

The crash happened near NC Highway 8 near Lexington at about 11 a.m.

The road is expected to be cleared around 3 p.m. Monday, according to the NC Department of Transportation.

Motorists must take Exit 94 (US-64 West) and follow that until I-85 Business southbound. Follow I-85 Business southbound to re-access I-85 South.

The Lexington Dispatch reports that one person has died and two others suffered injuries and were taken to the hospital by ambulance.