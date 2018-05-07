× Here are the most fun states in America

If you haven’t yet planned your summer vacation, a new study by WalletHub could help decide the most fun places to visit.

The financial website’s list is based on the entertainment, recreation and nightlife options in each state.

WalletHub used 26 different metrics for each state, grading them on a 100-point scale with 100 indicating the greatest number of variety of fun and cost-effective options.

California, New York, Nevada, Florida, and Illinois rounded out the top five while North Carolina came in at No. 18.

West Virginia was ranked as the least fun state, with Mississippi, Delaware, Rhode Island and Arkansas holding the bottom five.