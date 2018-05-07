Girl stabs boy after he pulls her dress up at high school, police say; both students charged
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Tennessee high school students were issued juvenile summons after a stabbing at a high school, according to WHBQ-TV.
A male student pulled up the girl’s dress inside a classroom at Central High School, a police report said.
The girl then grabbed a pair of scissors and tried multiple times to stab the boy, ultimately succeeding, police said.
The boy was treated at the school by a school nurse.
The boy told police he was only playing and never exposed the girl.
The girl was issued a juvenile summons for aggravated assault, while the boy was issued a juvenile summons for sexual battery.
35.149534 -90.048980