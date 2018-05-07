Friend who discovered woman dead in Greensboro home pleads for killer to come forward

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The best friend of a woman found dead inside her Finley Street home believes the killer had a connection to the victims.

“I feel like maybe they knew who it was,” Brittany Connor said.

Connor is the one who found Shaquanna Hudson dead on the floor of the home on May 3.

“She was lying there left to die," Connor said during an exclusive interview with FOX8.

Hudson’s boyfriend, Jermaine Wilson, was also deceased when police arrived on the scene. Connor is still shaken up and says she will never forget they day she spotted her best friend lying motionless on the floor and bleeding from her head.

Greensboro police say someone shot the couple and they are confident this is a double murder.

The most painful thing Connor says she has to deal with is, “Her kids, it’s kinda hard when they ask me what happened to their mom or what did I see and I can’t tell them and that hurts me the most”

“I would never think this would happen because they never bothered anybody,” she said.

Now Connor is just hoping the person who killed the mother of four and the man Hudson loved comes forward.

Greensboro police are asking anyone who has any information on this double murder to contact them. They have no details on a suspect at this time.