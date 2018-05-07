× Flight to Myrtle Beach makes emergency landing in Asheville due to ‘electrical smell’

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A flight out of Indianapolis that was going to Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon was forced to land in Asheville due to an “electrical smell,” according to WHNS.

Allegiant Flight 1878 was headed to Myrtle Beach when the crew smelled a “light intermittent electrical smell.” After the smell continued, the plane, which was carrying 117 passengers, was diverted to Asheville Regional Airport.

The flight successfully landed in Asheville around 4 p.m. and crews found no signs of smoke or fire.

Following a nearly 5-hour delay, the passengers were taken to Myrtle Beach by another flight.

Allegiant has since issued an apology and given the passengers vouchers for future flights.

The cause of the smell is still under investigation.