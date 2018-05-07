Family ‘horrified’ after learning dream home contaminated by meth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. -- A Washington family was forced to evacuate their home just 10 days after they moved in because it was contaminated with crystal meth, according to KIRO.

Jason and Amanda Gates moved into the Maple Valley home with their 7-year-old daughter, 5-year-old son and baby. When a neighbor mentioned the prior occupants could have used meth, they got it tested and the results came back positive.

Some of the highest traces came from the 5-year-old’s bedroom, and his toys and glasses needed to be thrown away. Meth can cause health problems for adults and developmental issues for children.

"We were horrified. I can't believe this is such a serious issue, and it's not covered in the home inspection,” Amanda Gates said.

The home had been auctioned off after a foreclosure and testing for meth is not required during a home inspection in the state of Washington.

Fixing the problem will be costly for the family because the home needs to be stripped down to the studs. Cleaning and repairs will cost upwards of $11,000.

If they can’t raise the money, the family won’t move into the home.