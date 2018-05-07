× Chipotle to honor teachers with free burritos on Tuesday

Chipotle Mexican Grill wants to thank teachers on Tuesday for “Teacher Appreciation Day.”

Teachers with their faculty ID will be offered a buy one, get one free special that includes a burrito, bowl, salad or order of tacos.

The deal is offered inside the restaurant only and takes place at participating locations from 3 p.m. to close Tuesday.

“Teachers, faculty, and staff: while you fill minds with knowledge, we’ll fill your stomachs with burritos,” the restaurant said on its website.

There are Chipotle locations in Greensboro, High Point, and Winston-Salem.

Visit the restaurant’s website to find a location.