Bus carrying UNC Charlotte student who died in fall had no insurance and fake license plate

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte police have cited the owner of a bus carrying a UNC Charlotte student who fell to her death through a window last week, according to WSOC. Investigators say the bus did not have insurance and its license plate was fictitious.

In a news release, CMPD said Victor “Rabb has voluntarily surrendered the bus to the NC State Highway Patrol’s Motor Carrier Division to allow state investigators the opportunity to inspect the vehicle for any equipment violations.”

The bizarre incident happened around 10:25 p.m. Tuesday on North Tryon Street near the intersection of Sugar Creek Road in northeast Charlotte. Witnesses said 20-year-old Polly Rogers fell out of the emergency window of a Charlotte Party Charters bus and was hit by two cars.

Police are still investigating Rogers’ death.

A report released Thursday by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said multiple people on board the bus were drinking alcohol.