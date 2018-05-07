Burlington police officer helps family after attempted burglary

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Officer Rosie Ostman has only been with the Burlington Police Department for three years but is making a lasting impression with the way she handles calls for help.
Ostman is lovingly called "Momma Rosie" because of her motherly attitude, always wanting to help those within the department and in the community.
"If I can help change people’s opinion where they think that police are just there to be mean and all we do is arrest, I don’t want that opinion. We do a lot more that doesn’t get seen," Ostman said.
On May 1, during a attempted burglary call, Ostman decided to help the family secure their home, buying a door lock and installing it for them.
"You don’t want someone who just got broken into to feel like they’re still vulnerable," Ostman said. "I’ve been on a few break-ins where it was like that. One lady, they had kicked the whole bottom of the door out. So she had some dry wall in the shed I cut in half and I nailed it to the door."
Ostman sees her acts of kindness as as a way to help improve community policing within the department and encourages other aspiring officers to find compassion on the call.
Ostman works as a police trainer helping new officers learn the ropes and works with the police Explorers program.