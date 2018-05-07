× Amada North America will invest $87 million in High Point, create 201 new jobs

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Amada North America, Inc., a manufacturer of precision sheet metal fabricating equipment, will develop a new product line in Guilford County creating 201 new jobs over the next five years, Gov. Roy Cooper announced today.

Amada will invest $87 million in a facility in High Point that will manufacture and assemble a line of high-precision press break bending equipment for the US market.

“Manufacturers choose North Carolina because of our existing skilled workforce and our commitment to training the workforce they’ll need in the future,” Cooper said. “I join Guilford County and High Point communities in welcoming Amada’s new facility and the opportunities it will bring.”

Amada manufactures, sells and services a line of precision sheet metal fabricating equipment, including punch presses, lasers, press brakes, and flexible manufacturing systems, software and tooling.