7-week-old girl injured after getting hit on head by softball during game

SHELL ROCK, Iowa. — A seven-week-old baby girl is recovering after being hit on the head by a softball during a recreational game.

McKenna Hovenga was hit on May 2 while at her dad’s softball game in Shell Rock, Iowa.

According to a Facebook page called Healing for McKenna, she was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. She suffered skull fractures and two brain bleeds.

A Monday morning update said McKenna is stable and improving.

“The Versed is almost gone…then we work on the pentobarbital! The pento will take longer because it takes longer for the body to flush out,” the post said. “Neurologist came in and said the EEG actually is started to look even calmer as we are taking her off the meds!! So a huge sign!”