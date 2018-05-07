2 killed in Winston-Salem shooting identified

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The two people killed in a double shooting in Winston-Salem early Monday have been identified, according to a Winston-Salem police press release.

At about 1:50 a.m., officers went to a home in the 200 block of Saponi Village Court in reference to a shooting. Arriving officers found 41-year-old Melitha Metaits Lee with a gunshot wound to her torso and 30-year-old Edwin Colon Jr. with a gunshot wound to his head.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the two got into an argument when Colon Jr. fired a handgun at Lee and her two teen daughters. Lee was shot at least once in the torso and Colon Jr. turned the gun on himself.

The 14-year-old sustained a minor injury to her head. She was taken to a local hospital and has since been released.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Winston-Salem police at (336) 727-2800.