2 killed in overnight Winston-Salem shooting, homicide investigation underway

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A homicide investigation is underway after two people were killed in a double shooting in Winston-Salem early Monday morning.

The called came in around 1:50 a.m. at a home in the 2000 block of Saponi Village Court. Arriving officers found one person inside the home and another outside the residence.

The victims, only identified as a man and a woman, were taken to a local hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

Police say no arrests have been made and they are not looking for any suspects.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Winston-Salem police at (336) 727-2800.

BREAKING: a homicide investigation is underway in Winston Salem. WSPD tell me 2 people are dead, one man and one one woman. pic.twitter.com/IOrGBZ5Egu — Kelsey Fabian (@KelseyFabian) May 7, 2018