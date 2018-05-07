1 shot, 1 barricaded in home on Blain Street in High Point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- One person was shot and another person is barricaded inside a residence in High Point Monday night, according to High Point police Lt. Curtis Cheeks.

Police were initially called to a domestic situation at 7:43 p.m. in the 1800 block of Blain Street, according to High Point police dispatchers. The incident later turned into a shots fired call.

Guilford County EMS said they were called to the location at 8:28 p.m.

Cheeks said police were able to get the person who was shot, identified only as a female, out of the residence. She was taken to a hospital for treatment and there is no word on her condition.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

