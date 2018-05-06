Woman dead after crashing into another car in Greensboro, leaving scene, hitting a tree

GREENSBORO, N.C. – One woman is dead after police said she drove without headlights, crashed into another car, left the scene and then went off the road and hit a tree.

Marssteller Armstrong was driving a 2015 Nissan Altima headed east in westbound lanes of Creek Ridge Road with no headlights shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday, according to police.

Police said the Nissan hit a 2017 Chrysler 200 and then Armstrong took off at a high rate of speed.

The Nissan went about a half mile and then left the road and hit a tree at Ravendale Drive. The car rolled and stopped on its roof. Armstrong died at scene.