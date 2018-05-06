Vape pen that exploded in man’s face may have caused deadly house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – A man in Florida died in a house fire that authorities believe may have been caused by an exploding vape pen.

WTVT reported that Tallmadge D'Elia, 38, was found dead in the second floor of a home in St. Petersburg after crews responded to a house fire on Saturday.

The victim had severe facial injuries which officials said may have been the result of a vape pen exploding in his face.

Authorities have not released an official cause of death.

"We do have cases where the vape pens have exploded and they have caused fires,” said St. Pete Fire Rescue Deputy Marshal Steven Lawrence. “That's one of the reasons we don't allow them at special events or any type of indoor facilities, just because they are dangerous and hazardous."