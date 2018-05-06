× Former NASCAR Xfinity crew member from North Carolina accused of breaking team owner’s jaw in Delaware

DOVER, Del. – A North Carolina man who used to work as a crew member of a NASCAR Xfinity Series race team is accused of breaking the team owner’s jaw.

Delaware Online reported that Lawrence Hayden, 33, of Concord, was arrested Friday and charged with one count of second-degree assault.

Hayden allegedly got into an argument with team owner Jerry Hattaway “over issues pertaining to Hayden’s employment with the team,” according to police in Dover, Delaware.

Hayden punched Hattaway in the infield of Dover International Speedway along North DuPont Highway on Friday morning, according to the paper. Hattaway’s jaw broke after repeated punches.

The victim was treated at the Fan Care Center at Dover International Speedway and then taken to Bayhealth Kent General Hospital. The suspect has been released on a $500 secured bail.