Motel in Rockingham County still taking reservations after fire damaged roof on Friday

EDEN, N.C. – A motel in northern Rockingham County is still taking reservations after a fire destroyed a portion of its roof late last week.

Nobody was hurt in the fire, reported at about 3 p.m. Friday at the Eden Inn at 213 S. Van Buren Road, according to fire officials.

Multiple units responded to the fire and the roof of a building at the motel collapsed. There is no word on a cause.

Police originally called the fire “suspicious,” but are now saying they are not sure if it was intentional or not.

Investigators said they are still talking to witnesses to determine if charges will be filed.

The fire started in one of the rooms and spread to the attic, according to the Eden Fire Department.