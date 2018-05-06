Man hits new milestone by eating 30,000th Big Mac hamburgers

FOND DU LAC, Wis. – A man in Wisconsin has consumed his 30,000th McDonald’s Big Mac burgers after eating two a day for more than four decades.

WBAY reported that 64-year-old Don Gorske reached the milestone at a McDonald’s in Fond du Lac, Wisc. on Friday.

It’s one for the history books. He’s done it. Local folk hero Don Gorske has eaten his 30,000th Big Mac. Let the record show it took place 3:30pm at the Fond du Lac @McDonalds. He cautions this may be his last milestone, projecting 40,000 would come in 2032. #SuperSizeMe #WISN12 pic.twitter.com/4rJ5lTCYui — Nick Bohr (@NickBohrWISN) May 4, 2018

“If I go for 40,000, that’ll take me another 14 years,” Gorske told WBAY. “So we’ll have to see how I’m doing then, you know?”

Gorske typically eats 14 Big Macs each week, purchasing them in bulk and microwaving them at home, according to the Guinness book.

Over the past 44 years, Gorske has only gone a day without eating a Big Mac eight times. Big Macs account for 90 to 95 percent of his diet. He ate his 20,000th Big Mac in 2004.

He says although he does not work out, he stays busy all day long due to his hyperactive personality.

Gorske has thousands of Big Mac cartons in his home and was even featured in the 2004 documentary “Super Size Me.”

He said his cholesterol and blood pressure are normal and he weighs five pounds less than he did in 2011 when he ate his 25,000th Big Mac.

Gorske does not get any special incentives from McDonald’s and pays the same price for his burgers as everyone else.