Ken Jeong, comedian who grew up in Greensboro, helps woman who suffered a seizure during his stand-up set

PHOENIX, Ariz. – A comedian from Greensboro used his medical training to save a woman suffering a seizure during his stand-up set.

TMZ reported that Ken Jeong saved the woman Saturday night in Phoenix during the beginning of his comedy set.

Jeong often plays a doctor on TV and was able to use his real-life medical training to help the woman.

Sources said he hopped off stage to help the woman in the third row and stayed with her until an ambulance arrived.

The woman was taken to the hospital and Jeong finished his set.

Jeong was the lead in the ABC sitcom “Dr. Ken,” in which he was also the creator, writer and executive producer. He’s a licensed physician, but stopped practicing to pursue acting.

Jeong was raised in Greensboro and attended Walter Hine Page High School. He graduated from Duke University in 1990 and obtained his M.D. at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Medicine in 1995.