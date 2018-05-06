× Employee found dead after falling into open tank at Salisbury manufacturing plant

SALISBURY, N.C. — A man died in a workplace accident Saturday morning at the AkzoNobel plant In Salisbury, company officials said, according to WSOC.

Officials said the employee fell into an open tank during a loading operation around 4 a.m.

Emergency responders were called to the site, and when they entered the tank, they found the man dead.

Officials said operations at the plant have been suspended. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating.

The AkzoNobel website said they are “A leading global paints and coatings company and major producer of specialty chemicals.”

