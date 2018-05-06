× 7-year-old boy drowns in pool at Indianapolis water park

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A 7-year-old boy drowned at a water park in Indiana on Saturday.

The Indy Star reported that the unnamed child died after being submerged in the water at the Indy Island Aquatic Center in Indianapolis.

A witness said it appeared the boy suffered a medical incident that caused him to go under in the 6-foot deep part of a pool.

Life guards pulled him out and tied CPR until medics arrived and took him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“Indy Island staff members are understandably shaken by today’s events,” the Indianapolis Fire Department said in a statement.

The pool will remain closed for the rest of the weekend.