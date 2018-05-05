Woman lived with cockroach in her ear for 9 days after it crawled in while she was sleeping

A woman lived with a live cockroach in her ear for nine days after it crawled in while she was sleeping.

Katie Holley published an essay about the bizarre experience to Self magazine earlier this week, which she said was as “horrifying as you think.”

I Went to the ER with a Live Roach in My Ear and It Was as Horrifying as You Think https://t.co/jN6JEztleX — SELF Magazine (@SELFmagazine) May 1, 2018

“Last month, in the middle of the night, I woke up startled,” she said. “It felt like someone had placed a chip of ice in my left earhole—but it was something way worse.”

Holley said she went to the bathroom and used a cotton swab to investigate.

“When I pulled the cotton swab out, there were two dark brown, skinny pieces stuck to the tip. Moments later, I came to the realization that they were legs. LEGS. Legs that could only belong to an adventurous palmetto bug exploring my ear canal,” she wrote.

Holley was rushed to the hospital as the bug continued to wiggle around.

“Using a tool that looked like very large scissors, he extracted THE ENTIRE HEAD, UPPER TORSO, MORE LIMBS AND AN ANTENNAE,” she said.

Holley said that the doctor told her she was the second case he had seen that day. She said she now sleeps with earplugs.