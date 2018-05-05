× Surry County Sheriff’s Office warns of email scam that tries to solicit personal information

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. – Deputies in Surry County are warning residents of an email scam involving an attempt to solicit personal information.

The scam offers to consolidate debt or offer other financial services and the email includes a photo of Surry County Sheriff Jimmy Combs and the words, “Your Facebook Friend Jimmy Combs.”

Sheriff Combs said he wants to emphasize that this is a scam and anyone who gets the email should contact the sheriff’s office.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office said it is working to find out where the email came from and who is responsible.

Anyone who has received a similar email can call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office (336) 401-8900 and ask to speak with Lieutenant. J.D. Briles.