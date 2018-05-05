× Portion of road in Winston-Salem closed after crews accidentally cut into a natural gas line

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Crews accidentally cut into a natural gas line in the 500 block of Knollwood Street in Winston-Salem on Saturday and traffic in the area is closed.

The situation is currently being evaluated, according to a Winston-Salem city press release issued at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Nobody was hurt.

Knollwood Street between Rosewood Avenue and Westover Drive will be closed for several hours. Authorities have not said when the road is expected to reopen.