New upscale steakhouse opens in Forsyth County

CLEMMONS, N.C. — The owners of Fratellis Italian Steakhouse have opened a sister steakhouse in Clemmons, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

Three Bulls American Steakhouse opened at 1480 River Ridge Drive on April 23, five years to the day that Fratellis opened on Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem.

Fratellis and Three Bulls are owned by Sam Gianopoulos, Johnny Pappas and Pete Bobotsiares.

Pappas and Gianopoulos also are partners in Sammy G’s Tavern in High Point, and Bobotsiares is a co-owner in the Mayflower Restaurant chain.

Pappas and Gianopoulos also are no strangers to Clemmons, having been two of the founders of 2520 Tavern, 2520 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, which is now owned by their former partners, Paul and Teddy Gallins.

