Man accused of hitting people with his car to avoid going to work

BOTHELL, Wash. – A man in Washington state is accused of hitting two people with his car to avoid going to work.

KOMO reported that Eli Aldinger, 22, allegedly committed the crimes April 20 to avoid going to his job in the food industry.

“I had to change something in my life, so I hit three people with my car,” Aldinger told a Bothell police officer, according to KOMO. “The intent wasn’t to kill but just to injure.”

One of the victims was taken to the hospital with a fractured rib and the other was treated at the scene. A third was able to escape unharmed.

Police said the suspect did not seem to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

“I asked him if it was worth it, and he said ‘yeah,'” the officer wrote in court documents, according to KOMO.

The suspect has been jailed under a $1 million bond on two counts of first-degree assault.

