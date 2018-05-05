Justify wins the 2018 Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 01: Justify runs on the track during the morning training for the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 1, 2018 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Justify won the Kentucky Derby on Saturday in Louisville.

Justify was the first horse that didn’t race as a 2-year-old to win the Kentucky Derby since Apollo won in 1882.