× Josh Groban tells High Point University graduates to embrace fear and trust their instincts

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Singer Josh Groban spoke to the graduating class at High Point University on Saturday before the graduates crossed the stage.

Groban didn’t sing, but he did offer advice to the graduates, telling them to embrace fear and trust their instincts.

Groban also touched on social media and reminded grads to cultivate their circle offline.

“I guess my first piece of advice would be, don’t tweet anything you wouldn’t want read at your own graduation,” he said.

Groban sings, acts and produces records. His first four albums have been certified multi-platinum and he was charted in 2007 as the number-one best selling artist in the United States, with over 22.3 million records.