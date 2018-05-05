× High Point police charge Graham man with statutory rape of child

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Police in High Point have charged a man with sex offenses involving a child.

Joel Alexander Griffith, 52, of Graham, faces one charge each of first-degree forcible statutory rape and felony statutory rape of a child.

The suspect was arrested Monday afternoon and jailed in High Point under a $150,000 secured bond. He has court planned for June 15 in Guilford County.

The victim was between the ages of 12 and 15, according to an arrest report.