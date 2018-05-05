× Award-winning filmmaker Carlos Carvalho dies after giraffe head-butts him

BROEDERSTROOM, Hartbeespoort — A South American filmmaker died Wednesday after being head-butted by a giraffe while filming a series.

Fox News reported that Carlos Carvalho died after he tried to get a close-up shot of the giraffe and the giraffe, named Gerald, headbutted him.

Carvalho was sent 16 feet in the air and suffered massive head injuries. The 47-year-old award-winning filmmaker was airlifted to the hospital where he died.

“Our thoughts and condolences go out to Carlo’s family and friends during this very sad time,” said Carvalho’s film crew agency, CallaCrew, on Facebook. “He will be sorely missed.”

Carvalho won the Silver Lion at the Cannes Film Festival in 2003 and was also honored in 2014 with an African Movie Academy Cinematography Award.