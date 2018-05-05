× 1 dead, 3 injured after head-on crash in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – One man died and three others were injured after a head-on crash involving two sport utility vehicles in Winston-Salem on Friday night.

Robert Lee Wilson, 74, of Stoneville, died at the scene and a man, woman and child inside the other vehicle were taken to the hospital.

Wilson was driving a 2004 Subaru Forester northwest in 200 block of Linville Road at about 10:30 p.m., according to a police press release.

Police said the Forster went off the road and overcorrected, crossing into the path of an Acura MDX driven by a 44-year-old Kernersville man.

Three people inside the MDX were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not said what caused the crash or if there will be charges.

The 200 block of Linville Road was closed for about six hours.

This is the fifth motor vehicle fatality for 2018 compared to nine at this time last year.

Anyone with any information can call police at (337) 727-2800.