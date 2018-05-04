Video shows man rob 70-year-old woman in church parking lot after Bible study

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Video shows a 70-year-old Tennessee woman being robbed and pushed to the ground after a Bible study at her church Tuesday afternoon.

The woman was walking to her car in the parking lot of Lebanon Church of Christ in Nashville when a man identified as 48-year-old Gilbert D. Ostring drove up to her in a pickup truck and asked her for directions, Nashville police said in a press release.

He then reached out of his window, grabbed her purse and sped off.

She tried to hang on but fell face-first into the asphalt. The fall caused the 70-year-old to break bones in her right hand and injure her face.

Ostring, a convicted felon, got out of prison in June 2017. He has been convicted of theft, forgery, identity theft, fraudulent use of credit cards and reckless aggravated assault.

Officers are still looking for him. He was last seen driving a silver Dodge 1500 pickup truck with Tennessee license number 8K76T3.