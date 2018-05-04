× Second hidden camera found inside Georgia Starbucks bathroom

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police found another hidden camera inside of the bathroom of Starbucks in Alpharetta, Ga. on Thursday, according to WGCL.

This is the second recording device found in that Starbucks. A woman said she noticed the first camera while using the restroom in April.

This camera was found under a baby changing station in front of the toilet seat, according to the police report.

Miranda Salgado, 17, believes she may have been recorded.

“That’s such an invasion of privacy,” said Salgado. “I can’t even believe that they did that.”

Police said are still reviewing the footage they recovered Thursday and a Starbucks employee was recorded going to the bathroom. Police say she’s the one who spotted the camera.

In the last incident, it was a customer who ended up calling 911.

“We are not sure if this is the same person or a copycat,” said Officer Howard Miller with the Alpharetta Police Department.

Miller says investigators are doing everything they can to track down the perverted perpetrator, or perpetrators, but says for now everyone should be on heightened alert.

“Any time that someone uses the public restroom…probably do a quick look around to make sure there are no suspicious devices,” said Officer Miller.

A Starbucks representative said they were checking the bathrooms every 10 minutes before the camera was found and the camera could not have been there long.

The spokesperson released the following statement to CBS46, which read, in part:

“Since the original incident, we’ve increased the rate of bathroom checks to prevent any foul play. Our partners (employees) moved swiftly once they found the device and called law enforcement. Any further questions should be directed to law enforcement.”